TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Division of Emergency Management is giving its emergency operations center a deep clean after several employees tested positive for COVID-19.

A source with direct knowledge of the situation said over the course of the last 10 days a total of 12 employees tested positive.

The employees were all asymptomatic and none are hospitalized.

The tests were conducted as part of twice weekly testing that is being done to employees in the EOC.

After the most recent test, the decision was made to close the main floor of the EOC.

The first floor will be cleaned over the weekend and be reopened on Monday.

Some employees continue to work from their offices in the building while others work from home, meaning all of the EOC’s functions are still up and running.