(CBSMiami)- Former NBA star and current analyst Shaquille O’Neal made some news on Tuesday when video surfaced of him stopping on the side of I-75 to help a motorist whose car had blown a tire.
SHAQ TO THE RESCUE – Basketball star Shaquille O'Neal stopped to help a driver on the side of a road in #Florida Monday. Shaq was still there when the authorities arrived.https://t.co/bHFSwnbIEP pic.twitter.com/Ry23e8lUTs
— CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) July 15, 2020
According to the Alachua County Sherriff’s office, Shaq witnessed a crash as he was driving along I-75 and stopped to “check on the welfare of the driver and remained with her until law enforcement arrived.”
Once the officers arrived on scene, Shaq “fist bumped Deputies Purington and Dillon before going on his way.”
It’s not the first time that Shaq has been involved with law enforcement, having been sworn in as an auxiliary deputy in the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, a sheriff’s deputy in Clayton County, Georgia along with being designated as a reserve officer in several states.
You must log in to post a comment.