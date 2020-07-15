CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Florida News, Local TV, Ryan Mayer, Shaq

(CBSMiami)- Former NBA star and current analyst Shaquille O’Neal made some news on Tuesday when video surfaced of him stopping on the side of I-75 to help a motorist whose car had blown a tire.

According to the Alachua County Sherriff’s office, Shaq witnessed a crash as he was driving along I-75 and stopped to “check on the welfare of the driver and remained with her until law enforcement arrived.”

Once the officers arrived on scene, Shaq “fist bumped Deputies Purington and Dillon before going on his way.”

It’s not the first time that Shaq has been involved with law enforcement, having been sworn in as an auxiliary deputy in the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, a sheriff’s deputy in Clayton County, Georgia along with being designated as a reserve officer in several states.

Comments