FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A pedestrian died after being struck by two cars near Fort Lauderdale early Wednesday morning.
It happened just before 6 a.m. on State Road 7, just south of Davie Boulevard.
Surveillance video from the area shows the person being hit in the northbound lanes and land in the middle of the road. That driver took off.
The pedestrian was then struck by a second vehicle, a Chevrolet Equinox. The driver initially left the scene but returned upon seeing what occurred on the news. She is cooperating with investigators.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office said the pedestrian, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.
