MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida awoke to a warm and steamy start of the day with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.
While the morning will remain dry, scattered storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening. Although the heaviest rain will likely be inland and on the west coast. Some storms may produce downpours across parts of Broward and Miami-Dade.
Hot again in the afternoon with highs soaring to the low to mid-90s. We may tie or break a record high. It will feel like the 100s when you factor in the humidity.
Today our winds will begin to shift out of the east and as high pressure continues to build, and the moisture increases, our rain chances will be going up. We will likely see more widespread showers and storms Thursday and Friday due to more moisture and the ocean breeze.
We remain unsettled through the weekend as moisture lingers and for now the rain chance will remain high on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be seasonable and closer to normal due to more clouds and wet weather late into the week and weekend.
The tropics remain quiet.
You must log in to post a comment.