MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County continues to lead the statewide surge of new COVID-19 cases, even with a slight dip in Tuesday’s positivity test rate.

In a tweet from Dr. Aileen Marty, Florida International University’s infectious disease specialist, she said, “26 patients with COVID-19 are in beds we have emergently turned into ICU beds. This is because we have 431 patients that require ICU care in Miami-Dade but we only have 405 ICU beds.”

Numbers show there are still more than 2,000 people in Miami-Dade hospitals battling the virus.

The virus continues to spread in the county, which is why Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber wants Gov. Ron DeSantis to have a tough talk with residents statewide, especially when it comes to facial coverings.

“It’s very important that he convey a sense of urgency to people because we are having a serious problem with compliance from certain sectors of the community,” Gelber told CBS4 in a phone interview.

The mayor was among several who met with the governor in a roundtable discussion Tuesday to express concerns and make suggestions.

But the mayor said the federal government left many decisions for states and Florida left many decisions up to local leaders.

“I think he wanted to hear from us what we thought about what was going on and suggestions we might have,” said Gelber.

The state’s department of emergency management shows Wednesday’s positivity rate at close to 29% – slightly from Tuesday’s rate.

But the county is well above the goal of getting below 10%.

Miami Beach even decided to not allow short term vacation rentals.

The mayor said they became party homes, which impacted others.

“Younger people are obviously socializing and doing things that are making themselves spreaders and their entire families are getting the disease,” said Gelber.

The virus is not only impacting families. Law enforcement officers have also been exposed.

CBS4 News has learned 94 Miami-Dade police officers are not working because they have COVID-19, and another 18 officers are in quarantine.

In the City of Miami, 68 officers have tested positive and 83 officers are in quarantine waiting for test results.