FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – While campaigning to get his old job back, former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel has run into another hurdle.

Israel, 64, issued a statement Wednesday that said he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and was at a local hospital for evaluation.

“After experiencing symptoms over the past several days and at the urging of family and friends, I decided to take another coronavirus test. This time, unfortunately, the test was positive,” he said in a statement.

“Like most of you, I took precautions, followed the advice of health experts, wore a mask in public, washed my hands regularly, and observed social distancing. Yet, despite this vigilance, I have contracted the virus,” he added.

Israel said his outlook is positive and he has the “strong support of loving family, friends, and colleagues.”

He said while he is in quarantine, his campaign will roll on.

“Please protect one another, love one another, stay vigilant and fight, fight, fight for the health and safety of our community,” said Israel.

Israel was removed from office by Governor Ron DeSantis in January 2019. The governor alleged Israel was incompetent in his handling of the mass shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Israel appealed and lost when the Florida Senate refused to reinstate him.

Israel is running against the man DeSantis replaced him with, Gregory Tony, and several other candidates in the November election for the Sheriff’s position.