MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wednesday is the final day for parents of students in Miami-Dade County Public schools to submit a survey in which they are asked to choose which method of learning they prefer for their children when school begins in August.

The learning options are on campus in-person and hybrid courses with staggered schedules, smaller classes and mandatory masks for all or online learning.

To select an enrollment plan for their children, Miami-Dade Schools parents can access a short questionnaire on the Parent Portal or the Dade Schools mobile app. They can also email or print the form and deliver it directly to their child’s school.

Despite what the survey reveals however, Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho has said if the county remains in Phase 1, as it is now, by the start of school of August 24, schools would be held entirely online.

Earlier this month, all school districts in the state of Florida were ordered to offer in-person instruction five days a week. However, Carvalho disagrees.

“Let’s recognize one thing, Miami Dade is right now the epicenter of the epicenter in our country in terms of COVID positivity, at a time when hospitalization numbers are up, at a time when the number of patients in ICU beds are up, at a time when quite frankly, restaurants have been emptied out shuttered. It is counterintuitive to mandate students to return to school at full capacity,” said Carvalho during an interview on CNN last week.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has also said he believes school classrooms should open in the Fall, but backpedaled a bit on Monday saying parents have the right to keep their children home, particularly in areas like South Florida.

DeSantis is meeting with the Florida Department of Education near Tampa today to discuss the reopening of schools.

Wednesday, Florida is reporting another 10,085 new positive COVID-19 cases with 2,514 of those new cases in Miami-Dade County.

Carvalho says locally elected school boards, not the state, ultimately decide whether to open or close school.