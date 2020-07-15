Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day South Florida and the rest of the state.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 7 a.m. on July 15, 2020.
FLORIDA: 291,629 confirmed cases
- One-Day increase: 9,194 cases
- Total Florida Deaths: 4,514
- New Deaths: 132
- Hospitalizations: 18,881
- Total Tests: 2,688,366
- Negative Test Results: 2,393,614
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 15.3%
MIAMI-DADE: 69,803 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- One-Day Increase: 2,090
- Total Deaths: 1,175
- New Deaths: 32
- Hospitalizations: 4,474
- Total Tests: 448,839
- Negative: 370,243; Awaiting Results: 181; Inconclusive: 97
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 22.1%
BROWARD: 32,814 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 1,330
- Total Deaths: 464
- New Deaths: 0
- Hospitalizations: 2,634
- Total Tests: 283,743
- Negative: 250,679; Awaiting Results: 20; Inconclusive: 20
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 16.1%
MONROE: 641 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 30
- Total Deaths: 6
- New Deaths: 0
- Hospitalizations: 35
- Total Tests: 8,155
- Negative: 7,511; Awaiting Results: 0, Inconclusive: 0
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate 16.7%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 3,431,574 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 136,466 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 13,323,530 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 578,628
- 188 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
