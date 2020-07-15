FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Concerned about the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Broward Mayor Dale Holness spoke to 25 of the 31 mayors in the county on Tuesday.
After the meeting, he addressed a concern that many of the mayors brought up – young people are not complying with social distancing guidelines.
“A large number of younger people are contracting the virus. We suspect that it is from these parties that are being created. It’s from these restaurants that are acting as clubs. Bars and clubs were never allowed to be reopened. However, some restaurants are breaking the rules and acting as though they are clubs and that we must end in order to fight this virus,” he said.
Holness said the mayors are also concerned that there’s a “tremendous shortage” of critical medical supplies, including remdesivir, in the county.
Area hospitals received a shipment over the weekend but hospitals are asking the state and federal government for more.
