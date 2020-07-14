MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was around 6:45 in the morning when 911 began receiving calls from the area of SW 76th Avenue and 10th Court in North Lauderdale about hearing gunfire.
Isaias Mejia said it was his brother 32-year-old Julio Mejia was shot.
It appears he was treated in the middle of the street by rescue crews. Julio works in construction and was heading to work when the shooting happened.
“He was just picking somebody to go to work. Picking up his friend,” Isaias said.
Isaias raced over when he heard the news. Also on scene, Julio’s wife and stepdaughter. They too wondering what lead up to this.
“I don’t know why people does that. What can we do, it’s bad,” Isaias said.
Police are investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
