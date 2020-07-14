MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tuesday got off to a warm and muggy start with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Afternoon highs will soar into the low 90s and it will feel like the 100s due to high humidity.

Scattered storms will develop later. Some storms may produce heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds. A few storms are possible in the evening.

Tuesday night will be warm with low 80s overnight.

Wednesday we will see more of the same. Thursday the rain chance will be higher due to a surge of moisture and an ocean breeze. Showers and storms likely through Friday with highs in the low 90s.

We remain unsettled through Saturday as the moisture will likely linger. Passing storms on Sunday.

It’s quiet in the tropics, cyclone development is not expected in the next two to five days.