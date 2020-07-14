Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are looking for four people seen attacking an elderly man in an argument over a mask outside a restaurant.
Police released a security video that shows two people getting into an argument over someone not wearing a mask outside the “Latin Café 2000” back on July 5th.
The fight quickly escalated and several more people joined in.
Anyone with information about the scuffle is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).
