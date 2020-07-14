WATCH LIVECBS4 News This Morning
Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are looking for four people seen attacking an elderly man in an argument over a mask outside a restaurant.

Police released a security video that shows two people getting into an argument over someone not wearing a mask outside the “Latin Café 2000” back on July 5th.

    • The fight quickly escalated and several more people joined in.

    Anyone with information about the scuffle is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

