Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a roundtable discussion with Miami-Dade County mayors on the state’s response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
The roundtable is being held at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center.
Click here to watch it live.
On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health recorded 132 coronavirus deaths in the state over the last 24 hours.
The deaths reported marks a 10% jump over the previous record set last Thursday.
You must log in to post a comment.