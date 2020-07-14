Comments
RELATED:
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 7 a.m. on July 14, 2020.
FLORIDA: 282,435 confirmed cases
- One-Day increase: 12,624 cases
- Residents: 278,667
- Total Florida Deaths: 4,381
- Hospitalizations: 18,498
- Total Tests: 2,642,613
- Negative Test Results: 2,357,139
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 11.4%
MIAMI-DADE: 67,713 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- Residents: 67,045; Residents Not In Florida: 1; Non-Residents: 667
- One-Day Increase: 3,269
- Deaths: 1,143
- Hospitalizations: 4,445
- Total Tests: 443,978
- Negative: 365,488; Awaiting Results: 181; Inconclusive: 97
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 20.2%
BROWARD: 31,484 confirmed cases
- Residents: 31,105; Non-Residents: 379
- One-Day Increase: 1,459
- Deaths: 464
- Hospitalizations: 2,612
- Total Tests: 277,166
- Negative: 245,459; Awaiting Results: 49; Inconclusive: 20
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 13.8%
MONROE: 611 confirmed cases
- Residents: 590, Non-Residents: 21
- One-Day Increase: 39
- Deaths: 6
- Hospitalizations: 37
- Total Tests: 7,993
- Negative: 7,380; Awaiting Results: 38, Inconclusive: 0
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate 16.7%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 3,364,547 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 135,615 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 13,113,181 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 573,288
- 188 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
RELATED:
South Florida Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
How To Make Your Own Face Mask
You must log in to post a comment.