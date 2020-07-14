WATCH LIVECBS4 News This Morning
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 7 a.m. on July 14, 2020.

FLORIDA: 282,435 confirmed cases

  • One-Day increase: 12,624 cases
  • Residents: 278,667
  • Total Florida Deaths: 4,381
  • Hospitalizations: 18,498
  • Total Tests: 2,642,613
  • Negative Test Results: 2,357,139
  • 14-Day  Average Positivity Rate: 11.4%

MIAMI-DADE: 67,713 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • Residents: 67,045;  Residents Not In Florida: 1; Non-Residents: 667
  • One-Day Increase: 3,269
  • Deaths: 1,143
  • Hospitalizations: 4,445
  • Total Tests: 443,978
  • Negative: 365,488; Awaiting Results: 181; Inconclusive: 97
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 20.2%

BROWARD: 31,484 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 31,105; Non-Residents: 379
  • One-Day Increase: 1,459
  • Deaths: 464
  • Hospitalizations: 2,612
  • Total Tests: 277,166
  • Negative: 245,459; Awaiting Results: 49; Inconclusive: 20
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 13.8%

MONROE: 611 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 590, Non-Residents: 21
  • One-Day Increase: 39
  • Deaths: 6
  • Hospitalizations: 37
  • Total Tests: 7,993
  • Negative: 7,380;  Awaiting Results: 38, Inconclusive: 0
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate 16.7%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 3,364,547 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 135,615 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 13,113,181 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 573,288
  • 188 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

