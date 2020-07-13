ORLANDO (CBSMiami/CNN) – With the opening of the Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom over the weekend, Walt Disney World plans to open two more of its parks this week.

Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios are scheduled to open on Wednesday.

Guests who go will have to follow some rules.

At every location in the Disney resort, masks are required at all times.

The only exceptions: You don’t wear them in resort pools and while you’re actively eating or drinking. Bandanas and neck gaiters are not acceptable forms of face-covering for entry, masks must hook behind the ears.

Temperature checks are required before entry into a park. Those with elevated temperatures, 100.4 degrees or more, are turned away.

Capacity is limited and guests must make a reservation to get into a park.

“Guests with a ticket or Annual Pass must use the new Disney Park Pass system to make a reservation in advance for each park entry.

Once guests log in to their My Disney Experience accounts on Disneyworld.com and link their tickets, they have access to a calendar of available reservation dates for each theme park; multi-day tickets require a park reservation for each day of their tickets. Families and friends can link their tickets together and look to arrange theme park entries at the same time. Park reservations are limited in number and subject to availability.”

Disney cast members are there to remind guests about social distancing if people or groups get too close.

In the parks already opened, almost all the rides are operational, but many of the stores, restaurants and food kiosks where it’s easy to grab a cold water and a Mickey-shaped hot pretzel are closed.

Guests will not receive their ride photos if they were not wearing a mask on the ride. Disney officials said they have an existing policy of suppressing photos if someone is doing something unsafe on the ride. Not wearing a mask would be consistent with that policy.

On opening day at Universal Orlando, an employee dispensed hand sanitizer to each person getting on a ride. Its use was mandatory. At Disney, there are thousands of dispensers of hand sanitizer, but no mandate that guests must use it.

Disney is also asking visitors to self-monitor how they are feeling and leave if they feel ill.

Fireworks and parades are on indefinite hold to discourage crowds forming in the parks. Because of social distancing concerns, Disney has also suspended character meet-and-greets.

But you can still see some of your favorites though. Parade floats cruise through the Magic Kingdom at unannounced times and characters make pop up appearances from a safe distance.

Hotels such as Disney’s Wilderness Lodge are open, and some of the hotels are available for stays only in the Disney Vacation Club portions.

Disney has a list of which hotels have reopening plans, such as Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa on September 21, but not all reopening announcements have been made yet.

