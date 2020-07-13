FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A retired Miami firefighter died in a Cooper City house fire.
When Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the single residence fire Sunday afternoon, thick gray smoke was billowing from the home.
Nearly thirty firefighters attacked the flames and were quickly able to extinguish the fire which was primarily located in the living room.
The man who lived in the home, who is believed to be in his 80s, was pronounced dead on the scene.
“While any victim who loses a life as a result of a fire is a hard pill to swallow for any firefighter. But learning that in this particular case the victim is a member of the public safety community-one that has spent an entire career saving lives by putting his own life on the line under the most dire circumstances- makes the pain all the more personal and palpable,” said Battalion Chief Michael Kane in a statement.
The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the man who died. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
