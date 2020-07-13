Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday got off to a warm and humid start with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Afternoon highs will climb to the low 90s and it will feel like the 100s.
Spotty storms are possible in the afternoon and evening.
Monday night will be warm and muggy with temperatures in the low 80s.
Tuesday we will see more of the same. Wednesday we stay hot with highs in the low 90s and the storm chance begins to increase late in the day. More widespread storms possible Thursday due to more moisture and an east breeze developing. Late week the rain chance will be higher with temperatures closer to normal in the low 90s through the weekend.
Good News: Tropical cyclone development is not expected in the next 2 to 5 days.
