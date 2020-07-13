MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Mayor Francis Suarez gave an update on the coronavirus pandemic during a virtual press conference Monday.
The mayor vowed to work to communicate better with Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez when it comes to slowing the spread.
“Communication is important. We have been working siloed – mayor working it his team, me with mine. We had a conversation,” he said. “Hopefully we can arrive at the same decision at the same time. Even if we don’t… at least we’re communicating, that’s important. We have to strive to get there. It’s more powerful when we are on the same message. That includes state and federal as well.”
The mayor also said the department of health told him that 33.6% of those who are infected with the coronavirus are getting sick in their own household.
He said this is especially concerning because there is now a five-day turnaround for getting test results.
That means infected family members are exposing their families longer without knowing it.
