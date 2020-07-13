Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The coronavirus pandemic is changing the way our courts operate.
Jury selection got underway on Monday via Zoom in Miami-Dade court’s virtual trial pilot program. The process was live-streamed on their website.
Miami-Dade is one of five circuits in the state that are piloting this technology.
The virtual hearings begin on Tuesday with opening statements before deliberations and a verdict on Wednesday.
