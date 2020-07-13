WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade Court

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The coronavirus pandemic is changing the way our courts operate.

Jury selection got underway on Monday via Zoom in Miami-Dade court’s virtual trial pilot program. The process was live-streamed on their website.

  • Download The New CBS4 News App Here

    • Miami-Dade is one of five circuits in the state that are piloting this technology.

    The virtual hearings begin on Tuesday with opening statements before deliberations and a verdict on Wednesday.

    Comments