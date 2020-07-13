FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two teen girls were injured in a shooting in Lauderhill on Sunday.
Police said the girls, ages 14 and 16, were in a parking lot when a man with a gun came up and began shooting.
Both teens were taken to the hospital.
The 14-year-old, who was shot multiple times, is in serious condition.
The 16-year-old was treated and released. She said she has no idea why they were targeted.
“He says something fast and I couldn’t hear it what he said and then I look and when I turn the other way he shot me twice. I guess my friend she was shocked and she didn’t know what was going on, so the little car thing, she tripped over it and when she tripped over it I guess she fell and he shot her on her back,” she said.
Lauderhill police are asking anyone with information to call them or Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).
