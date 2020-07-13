Comments
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – The coronavirus pandemic has forced the closure of an iconic Miami Beach hotel.
The Clevelander South Beach Hotel and Bar posted a message on its website saying it is closed until further notice.
The statement said given the current conditions, “we simply cannot ensure the safety and health of the people most important to us; our customers and our employees.
The hotel thanked its customers for their continued support and apologized for any inconvenience its closure may have caused.
