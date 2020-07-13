WATCH LIVEMiami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez holds virtual press conference
Filed Under:Clevelander South Beach Hotel, Coronavirus, Miami Beach, Miami News

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – The coronavirus pandemic has forced the closure of an iconic Miami Beach hotel.

The Clevelander South Beach Hotel and Bar posted a message on its website saying it is closed until further notice.

    • The statement said given the current conditions, “we simply cannot ensure the safety and health of the people most important to us; our customers and our employees.

    The hotel thanked its customers for their continued support and apologized for any inconvenience its closure may have caused.

