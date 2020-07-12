CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11:30 a.m. on July 12, 2020.

FLORIDA: 269,811 confirmed cases

  • One-Day increase: 15,300 cases
  • Residents: 266,119
  • Resident Deaths: 4,242
  • Non-Resident Deaths: 104
  • Hospitalizations: 18,271
  • Total Tests: 2,576,813
  • Negative Test Results: 2,304,196
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 10.5%

MIAMI-DADE: 64,444 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • Residents: 63,779;  Residents Not In Florida: 1; Non-Residents: 664
  • One-Day Increase: 3,576
  • Deaths: 1,139
  • Hospitalizations: 4,428
  • Total Tests: 422,345
  • Negative: 357,193; Awaiting Results: 181; Inconclusive: 98
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 15.3%

BROWARD: 30,025 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 29,650; Non-Residents: 375
  • One-Day Increase: 1,772
  • Deaths: 464
  • Hospitalizations: 2,597
  • Total Tests: 270,131
  • Negative: 239,897; Awaiting Results: 49; Inconclusive: 20
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 11.1%

MONROE: 572 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 553, Non-Residents: 19
  • One-Day Increase: 28
  • Deaths: 6
  • Hospitalizations: 37
  • Total Tests: 7,777
  • Negative: 7,203;  Awaiting Results: 37, Inconclusive: 0
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate 7.4%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 3,249,826 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 134,830 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 12,751,882 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 565,917
  • 188 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

