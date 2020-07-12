Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11:30 a.m. on July 12, 2020.
FLORIDA: 269,811 confirmed cases
- One-Day increase: 15,300 cases
- Residents: 266,119
- Resident Deaths: 4,242
- Non-Resident Deaths: 104
- Hospitalizations: 18,271
- Total Tests: 2,576,813
- Negative Test Results: 2,304,196
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 10.5%
MIAMI-DADE: 64,444 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- Residents: 63,779; Residents Not In Florida: 1; Non-Residents: 664
- One-Day Increase: 3,576
- Deaths: 1,139
- Hospitalizations: 4,428
- Total Tests: 422,345
- Negative: 357,193; Awaiting Results: 181; Inconclusive: 98
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 15.3%
BROWARD: 30,025 confirmed cases
- Residents: 29,650; Non-Residents: 375
- One-Day Increase: 1,772
- Deaths: 464
- Hospitalizations: 2,597
- Total Tests: 270,131
- Negative: 239,897; Awaiting Results: 49; Inconclusive: 20
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 11.1%
MONROE: 572 confirmed cases
- Residents: 553, Non-Residents: 19
- One-Day Increase: 28
- Deaths: 6
- Hospitalizations: 37
- Total Tests: 7,777
- Negative: 7,203; Awaiting Results: 37, Inconclusive: 0
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate 7.4%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 3,249,826 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 134,830 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 12,751,882 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 565,917
- 188 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
