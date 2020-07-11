MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating the driver of a hit-and-run in Fort Lauderdale Beach who left a woman on life support.

Fort Lauderdale police detectives say it happened on Friday, July 3rd, at approximately 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of A1A and Seville Street, in front of the Westin Hotel.

We’re looking for the public’s help in receiving information on this hit and run along Fort Lauderdale Beach. Anyone with info, please call FLPD or Crime Stoppers at 9544938477. pic.twitter.com/UOWdWl0vdn — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) July 11, 2020

Police said they believe the suspect’s vehicle is a white Ford Mustang with stickers on the back.

If you should have any information, police would like to hear from you.

A $2,000 reward is being offered in this case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5581 or 954-828-6093 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).