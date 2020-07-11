WATCH LIVEGovernor Ron DeSantis holds a coronavirus briefing
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating the driver of a hit-and-run in Fort Lauderdale Beach who left a woman on life support.

Fort Lauderdale police detectives say it happened on Friday, July 3rd, at approximately 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of A1A and Seville Street, in front of the Westin Hotel.

Police said they believe the suspect’s vehicle is a white Ford Mustang with stickers on the back.

If you should have any information, police would like to hear from you.

A $2,000 reward is being offered in this case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5581 or 954-828-6093 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

