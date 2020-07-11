MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported 10,360 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.

This was the third-highest single-day total recorded since the start of the pandemic in March.

Florida has now reported a total of 254,511 cases to date with a total of 4,197 deaths. The total of deaths fo the past week was 496, for an average of nearly 71 per day.

Florida set a one-week record of nearly 500 confirmed coronavirus deaths.

There were 95 new deaths in the last 24 hours, with 14 in Miami-Dade and 17 in Broward.

Three weeks ago, Florida’s weekly average for deaths stood at 30 per day.

Testing has increased, but the percentage of people testing positive has risen. A month ago, fewer than 5% of tests came up positive on a daily average. Over the past week, the daily average exceeded 19%.

