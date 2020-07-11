MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One fallen deputy with the Broward Sheriff’s Office was honored and remembered on Saturday.

Deputy Benjamin Nimtz died last year in a car accident while responding to a call.

He collided with a pickup truck in Deerfield Beach and later died at the hospital.

The event Saturday was part of the ‘end of watch’ motorcycle ride to remember.

The group started in Washington State and has honored fallen officers in their communities across the country.

BSO Lt. Brian Montgomery said this, “I will never forget the night when my phone rang, and it said benny’s been in a bad car accident, and you need to get over here quick, You know what, I’ve been doing this a long time and it doesn’t get any easier. In fact, it gets harder.”

Deputy Nimtz served with the Broward Sheriff’s Office for sixteen months.

He is survived by his wife and two children.