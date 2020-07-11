MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The parents of a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
shooting victim held a Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday afternoon.
It started outside the high school in Parkland around 3 p.m.
Manuel and Patricia Oliver organized it through their charity called, “Change the Ref.”
Demonstrators say Parkland is an important place to hold a demonstration because of the political movements started there.
“Parkland has been a political epicenter of activism ever since the Douglas shooting and it’s only right that we talk about how Black Lives Matter at a place where gun violence took the lives of so many. These issues are intersectional, they overlap, and it’s important to talk about all of them,” said Kayla Gardner.
A Blue Lives Matter counter-protest was also going on across the street.
Protesters held signs against the Black Lives Matter movement and in support of police.
However, the group agrees there needs to be some sort of police reform.
