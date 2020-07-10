Comments
MIAMI (CBSMIami) – Tropical Storm Fay is slightly stronger Friday morning as it heads Northward just offshore of the Delmarva Peninsula.
At 5:00 a.m., the center of Fay is located 105 miles South of Cape May, New Jersey with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour.
A tropical storm warning is in effect from Cape May, New Jersey to Watch Hill, Rhode Island as tropical storm conditions are expected within 36 hours.
Fay is currently moving north near 10 mph.
Fay is forecast to continue moving Northward and likely move inland over the Mid-Atlantic or Northeast coast later Friday.
Heavy rain, flooding and gusty winds are possible across parts of the NE and New England areas.
