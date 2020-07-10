MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Members of Miami-Dade County’s restaurant industry are coming together to protest Mayor Carlos Gimenez’s Emergency Order which shuts down indoor restaurant dining rooms in the face of rising coronavirus cases.

Restaurant owners, workers, and just about anyone who are against the Executive Order are gathering outside the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami Friday for the “Support Miami-Dade Restaurants” protest.

Protest organizers say they want restaurant dining rooms to be reopened, “until there is clear evidence that closing them is part of a realistic plan that will effectively manage the current crisis in the spread of COVID.”

Miami is a food lovers’ destination and organizers say independently owned restaurants are at the heart of the South Florida community.

“COVID-19 has caused many local favorite restaurants to close down, and the new local mandate will close even more – local favorites included,” said restaurant owner and protest organizer Ani Meinhold in a statement.

“Right now, many restaurants are surviving, not thriving. We have given it our all – invested in as many ways as possible to keep our doors open, our employees staffed, and our families fed.”

She says restaurants have adapted to ensure safety measures are met, risked their own lives to provide refuge and a sense of normalcy through the pandemic, adapted and reinvented themselves to keep the community fed, happy and safe and also invested time and effort into the implementation of the rigorous CDC opening guidelines.

Gimenez said earlier this week that indoor dining will not reopen until the County’s positivity rate drops back down to 10%. Thursday, it reached a record high of 33.5%.

Outdoor dining is allowed, along with delivery and takeout.

Friday’s protest participants are being told to wear a mask and maintain a social distancing.