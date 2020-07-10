MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce has enlisted the help of a well-known celebrity DJ to send a message to the younger demographic on the deadly coronavirus.

President and CEO of Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce, Jerry Libbin refers to COVID-19’s impact on the economy when he says, “The impact has been stunning.”

Medical professionals, scientists say the way to slow COVID-19 is to wear a mask and by social distancing. But young people are not necessarily getting the message.

“We were fortunate to get D.J. Khaled to create a video,” says Libbin.

“D.J. Khaled and I want to talk to the young people and I want to talk to everybody no matter what age you are…. This is very serious we have to wear our masks.”

“Getting celebrities to try and impact the younger generation. A lot of young folks, 20s-30s are not willing to put on a mask,” Libbin said.

Pretty hip move by the beach chamber that seems to be sending a message that safety and flattening the curve goes hand in hand with opening up the economy and is good for business.

“When safety becomes the number one reason for making other decisions I think we have to follow the safety guides,” Libbin said.

“If you go outside, if you are around a lot of people, always wear a mask. I am telling you right now we got to do what we got to do,” DJ Khaled says.

Among the chamber’s concerns is to keep Miami Beach open as long as it is determined that it is safe. It is the area’s number one tourist attraction.