MIAMI (CBSMIami) — Tropical Storm Fay has formed off North Carolina’s coast. Fay is the earliest “F” storm on record, according to CBS4 Meteorologist Craig Setzer.

The storm is expected to bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds to portions of the mid-Atlantic coast and Southern New England.

At 5:00 p.m. Thursday, the center of Tropical Storm Fay is located about 40 miles east northeast of Cape Hatteras.

Maximum sustained winds are 45 mph.

The storm is moving north at 7 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued from Cape May New Jersey northward to Watch Hill, Rhode Island, including Long Island and Long Island Sound.

The storm is expected to move northward to north- northeastward at a faster speed over the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of Fay is forecast to move near the mid-Atlantic coast on Friday, and move inland over the northeast United States on Saturday.

Some slight strengthening is forecast tonight and Friday. Weakening should begin after the center moves inland on Saturday.