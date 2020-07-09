MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a warm, muggy morning across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. It felt like the low 90s due to high humidity.

Most of South Florida was dry, a few storms moved across the middle Keys.

Afternoon highs will soar to the low to mid-90s and we’ll be flirting with record heat again. It will feel like the triple-digits.

With a westerly wind flow, storms will develop over the Everglades and inland then will spread east across the metro areas of Broward and Miami-Dade.

Spotty storms will be possible late afternoon and this evening. A few of those storms may produce heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds.

Thursday night lows will be warm in the low 80s.

As we head into Friday and the weekend, we will see more of the same. Highs will climb to the low to mid-90s and it will feel like the 100s. Scattered storms will be possible each afternoon and evening.

In the tropics, a low-pressure system located east of Wilmington, North Carolina is becoming better organized and now has a high potential (80% chance) of developing into a Tropical or Sub-Tropical Depression as it moves to the northeast. Regardless of development, heavy rain, flooding, and gusty winds will impact portions of the Mid-Atlantic and New England coastlines as we head into the weekend.