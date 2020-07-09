MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Masks and hand sanitizers were donated to doctors and nurses at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami on Thursday.

The donation from The Hispanic Star Miami Initiative aimed to highlight the work of healthcare employees on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic in South Florida.

“We decided to really connect with our healthcare heroes, to honor them for all the work they have been doing throughout this pandemic,” said Carolina Viera with Hispanic Star Miami.

Hispanic Star Miami, Beam Suntory, and GADMC joined forces to make the donation of 720 hand sanitizers and masks at five South Florida hospitals on Thursday morning.

“They’re bringing not only help to us, but also healing our souls, healing our bodies, and it’s so important the work they do,” Viera told CBS4.

The donations are now more critical than ever as coronavirus cases continue to surge in South Florida and across the country. Some states in the U.S., like California, are also reporting a dwindling supply of protective equipment.

Earlier this week, six of the nation’s largest medical distributors wrote a letter to Congress warning “raw material for PPE is now at a really bad position worldwide.”