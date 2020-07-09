MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A small protest was held in front of the Miami-Dade County Hall on Thursday.

Demonstrators are upset about the latest coronavirus restrictions affecting restaurants.

County eateries are still recovering from the original shut down and are now forced to close their indoor dining areas, again.

Outdoor dining is permitted until 10 p.m. along with takeout and delivery.

Kyu Restaurant owner Michael Lewis, who runs a once packed restaurant in Miami’s trendy Wynwood neighborhood is trying to hang on.

“My first emotion was anger, second is fear,” said Lewis.

He’s bought fans, tables, and lights outdoors.

“A lot of my good friends aren’t gonna make it and it hurts,” he adds.

County Mayor Carlos Gimenez reversed a decision on shuttering gyms.

They can stay open as long as a mas is worn at all times.

Miami-Dade County’s League of Cities, made up of 25 mayors, passed a resolution Thursday disapproving of the mayor’s restaurant order.

They said that future decisions should be based on scientific evidence and data.

They also want to be consulted about such decisions in the future.

In Broward, the rollback is not as severe. Beginning Friday, indoor dining

is still allowed with no more than six customers per table. Closing time has also been moved up to 10 p.m.

Vacation rentals will also be affected. No more than 10 people will be allowed per rental and they all have to be registered to be there.

Mayor Holness said, “We know these rentals are being used as party places and the virus is being spread.”