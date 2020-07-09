Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 7 a.m. on July 8, 2020.
FLORIDA: 223,783 confirmed cases
- One-day increase: 9,989 cases
- Residents: 220,492
- Resident Deaths: 3,889
- Non-Resident Deaths: 102
- Hospitalizations: 16,758
- All 67 counties reporting
- Total Tests: 2,322,783
- Negative Test Results: 2,096,424
- Percent Positive: 9.6%
MIAMI-DADE: 53,974 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- Residents: 53,366; Residents Not In Florida: 1; Non-Residents: 607
- Deaths: 1,068
- Hospitalizations: 4,237
- Total Tests: 383,093
- Negative: 328,563; Awaiting Results: 176; Inconclusive: 98
- Percent Positive: 14.1%
BROWARD: 23,781 confirmed cases
- Residents: 23,427; Non-Residents: 354
- Deaths: 419
- Hospitalizations: 2,414
- Total Tests: 249,030
- Negative: 216,103; Awaiting Results: 49; Inconclusive: 14
- Percent Positive: 9.9%
MONROE: 427 confirmed cases
- Residents: 410, Non-Residents: 17
- Deaths: 6
- Hospitalizations: 29
- Total Tests: 6,903
- Negative: 6,476; Awaiting Results: 38, Inconclusive: 0
- Percent Positive: 6.2%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 3,055,144 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 132,309 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 12,060,772 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 549,846
- 188 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
