MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 7 a.m. on July 8, 2020.

FLORIDA: 223,783 confirmed cases

  • One-day increase: 9,989 cases
  • Residents: 220,492
  • Resident Deaths: 3,889
  • Non-Resident Deaths: 102
  • Hospitalizations: 16,758
  • All 67 counties reporting
  • Total Tests: 2,322,783
  • Negative Test Results: 2,096,424
  • Percent Positive: 9.6%

MIAMI-DADE: 53,974 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • Residents: 53,366; Residents Not In Florida: 1; Non-Residents: 607
  • Deaths: 1,068
  • Hospitalizations: 4,237
  • Total Tests: 383,093
  • Negative: 328,563; Awaiting Results: 176; Inconclusive: 98
  • Percent Positive: 14.1%

BROWARD: 23,781 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 23,427; Non-Residents: 354
  • Deaths: 419
  • Hospitalizations: 2,414
  • Total Tests: 249,030
  • Negative: 216,103; Awaiting Results: 49; Inconclusive: 14
  • Percent Positive: 9.9%

MONROE: 427 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 410, Non-Residents: 17
  • Deaths: 6
  • Hospitalizations: 29
  • Total Tests: 6,903
  • Negative: 6,476; Awaiting Results: 38, Inconclusive: 0
  • Percent Positive: 6.2%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 3,055,144 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 132,309 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 12,060,772 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 549,846
  • 188 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

