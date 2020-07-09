For the tenth year, the Children’s Service Council of Broward County (CSC), along with many other community partners, will be a leading supporter of the “Back to School Extravaganza”, an effort to bring backpacks, supplies, shoes and uniforms to thousands of economically disadvantages students.

To comply with COVID-19 safety standards and safeguard the health of participants and volunteers, this year’s events will be structured as “grab-and-go” drive-throughs at ten locations throughout Broward from August 1-8.

“Every year, thousands of students go back to school without the supplies and adequate clothes and shoes they need,” says Sandra Bernard-Bastien, Chief Communications Officer of the Children’s Service Council. “The Back to School Extravaganza events help ensure these students have what they need to feel good about themselves and succeed.”

As the program is focused on preparing students for a new school year, each distribution event will also include resources like information on KidCare, SNAP (food stamps), immunizations, the U.S. Census and personal protective equipment (PPE), such as masks and hand sanitizers. Additionally, the events will include food distributions in partnership with Feeding South Florida, Harvest Drive, Mobile School Pantry and FLIPANY. Shoes and uniforms will be distributed to students at five Broward County Public School locations, once the school year begins.

Last year, “Back to School Extravaganza” provided supplies to close to 8,000 students at four distribution events. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent economic downturn, our community needs have risen drastically. As a result, the BTSE committee is determined to add an additional 5,000 filled backpacks to the distribution. The 2020 goal is to support 13,000 Broward County children.

The program is supported by community partners, corporate sponsors and individual donors. A donation of $35 will cover the cost of outfitting one child with a new backpack, shoes, school supplies and a uniform.

If you are interested in making an online donation to the “Back to School Extravaganza,” visit cscbroward.org/BTSE . Alternatively, donors can send a check, with the event name in the memo line, made out to Community Foundation of Broward to Children’s Services Council, 6600 W. Commercial Blvd., Lauderhill, FL 33319.

In addition to donations, dozens of volunteers participate at each school to help set up and distribute materials at the events. Those interested in volunteering should contact HandsOn Broward at handsonbroward.org . Let’s help Broward students start off the 2020 school year right!

About the Children’s Services Council of Broward County

The Children’s Services Council of Broward County is an independent taxing authority which was established by a public referendum on September 5, 2000, and was reauthorized on November 4, 2014, which, through Public Act, Chapter 2000-461 of the laws of Florida, authorized the Council to levy up to 0.5 mills of property taxes. The role of the Council is to provide the leadership, advocacy and resources necessary to enhance children’s lives and empower them to become responsible, productive adults through collaborative planning and funding of a continuum of quality care. To learn more about programs and services the Children’s Services Council funds, please call (954) 377-1000 or go to cscbroward.org. Follow us on Twitter at @CSCBroward, Facebook, and Instagram.

Sponsored by the Children’s Services Council of Broward County.