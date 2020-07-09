MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Medical Examiner confirmed the death of an 11-year-old girl due to COVID-19.
The girl was identified as Yansi Ayala who died at Broward Health Medical Center.
Authorities said Yansi had underlying health conditions.
Yansi was born with Trisomy 13, a genetic condition in which she suffered from
heart, brain, and spinal cord abnormalities.
Yansi became the area’s second 11-year-old to die from the coronavirus.
Officials said the case is not travel related.
Last week officials announced that the Miami-Dade boy, who had underlying health conditions, had become the youngest person to die in the state.
Broward County has reported a total of 25,102 confirmed cases, with 427 deaths.
The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 22.7%.
