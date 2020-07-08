MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It is an emergency with no clear outcome, hospital beds filling up in South Florida as COVID-19 cases skyrocket.

The occupancy is variable. It’s worse in Miami-Dade than Broward.

Dr. Rodolfo Blandon with the Cleveland Clinic Weston says they are at 90 percent capacity, but the patients are different from the start of the pandemic

“They are in the hospital less. Ventilators, mortality is lower.”

Still, the Cleveland Clinic is making back up plans, looking for more bed space. Bringing in medical staff from outside and shifting elective procedures to an ambulatory center.

“Clearly, we are watching the numbers.”

The numbers at Broward Health, which still has beds available and at Memorial Healthcare. They are also looking to create additional bed space.

“We are approaching that point where we won’t have enough space.”

Toni Baldie is a critical care nurse at Northwest Medical Center in Coral Springs.

Her concerns go beyond capacity.

“On a daily basis, I’m worried about running out of PPE. If I get sick or my family

gets sick, it would be traumatizing.”

Twenty percent of the staff at Jackson Memorial has tested positive for the virus. They are also working on bringing in outside staff.

“We have gone from 38 to 52 beds.”

Jackson South’s Dr. Andrew Pastewski has had the virus along with his family and says the patients dying still had a lot of life to live.

“These aren’t 80-year-olds who should die. A mother and grandmother came in. Only

one went home.”