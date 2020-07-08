MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a warm and steamy start to Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Showers and spotty storms will likely develop late morning and around midday once the sea breeze develops.

Highs will climb to the low 90s and it will feel like the 100s due to high humidity. On Tuesday, we tied the record high of 95 degrees in Miami.

We may tie or break the record high for Wednesday which is 94 degrees.

In the afternoon most of the storms will develop across the inland areas, but some of those storms may spread eastward across the metro areas of Broward and Miami-Dade.

Wednesday night will be warm and muggy with lows in the low 80s.

A Westerly steering flow will lead to hotter conditions the next few days with highs soaring close to the mid-90s and a better chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. That pattern will likely stay with us through the weekend.

The low-pressure system inland over South Carolina has a medium potential of development as it moves to the northeast.