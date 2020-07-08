MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade County Board of Commissioners has voted to revive an independent review panel with subpoena power to oversee the Miami-Dade Police Department and investigate police misconduct.

Wednesday’s final vote passed 8 to 5, one short of the nine votes needed to override a veto.

The legislation, sponsored by Commissioner Barbara Jordan, is designed to reestablish civilian oversight of the police department. A civilian panel was in place in the county years ago but was defunded.

The Independent Civilian Panel (ICP) is where people could file complaints against Miami-Dade police officers, and allow county staff to investigate claims of wrongdoing.

However, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has expressed strong concerns about giving the panel subpoena power. A similar bill was vetoed by Gimenez two years ago.

State law bars civilian panels from issuing subpoenas to police officers, but the Miami-Dade panel could demand records and testimony from others involved in arrests and civilian confrontations.

The commission also passed an item that will make the ICP permanent in the charter if approved by voters in November and if Gimenez doesn’t veto the bill.

Protesters across South Florida and the country have been demanding police reform including more police oversight and accountability following the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police.