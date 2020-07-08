Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 7 a.m. on July 8, 2020.
FLORIDA: 213,794 confirmed cases
- One-day increase: 7,347 cases
- Residents: 210,594
- Resident Deaths: 3,841
- Non-Resident Deaths: 102
- Hospitalizations: 16,425
- All 67 counties reporting
- Total Tests: 2,271,267
- Negative Test Results: 2,055,400
- Percent Positive: 9.4%
MIAMI-DADE: 51,058 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- Residents: 50,460; Residents Not In Florida: 1; Non-Residents: 597
- Deaths: 1,057
- Hospitalizations: 4,204
- Total Tests: 372,720
- Negative: 321,157; Awaiting Results: 170; Inconclusive: 98
- Percent Positive: 13.7%
BROWARD: 22,595 confirmed cases
- Residents: 22,245; Non-Residents: 350
- Deaths: 418
- Hospitalizations: 2,377
- Total Tests: 233,421
- Negative: 210,700; Awaiting Results: 39; Inconclusive: 14
- Percent Positive: 9.7%
MONROE: 398 confirmed cases
- Residents: 381, Non-Residents: 17
- Deaths: 5
- Hospitalizations: 28
- Total Tests: 6,745
- Negative: 6,347; Awaiting Results: 39, Inconclusive: 0
- Percent Positive: 5.9%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 2,996,098 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 131,480 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 11,846,595 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 544,536
- 188 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
