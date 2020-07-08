FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Coral Springs acupuncturist was arrested after he reportedly sexually assaulted a woman during a treatment.

The woman told police that she went to see 35-year-old Sergio Garcia at his practice, Service of Acupuncture Guided by Angels, based on recommendations of family members who had gone to him in the past.

On April 24, the 32-year-old woman went to his office on Wiles Road for treatment of hip pain.

Garcia instructed the woman to remove her bottoms, but leave on her underwear, and then lie on a table, according to his arrest report.

He started off with an acupuncture session and then moved onto a body massage.

The woman said he started in her hip area and then moved closer to her pelvic and groin area. Garcia reportedly told her that she was lucky to be given a Tantric massage by him. The woman said she didn’t understand the term and didn’t request it.

The woman said at one point Garcia moved her underwear to the side and that’s when he sexually assaulted her.

Garcia also massaged one of her breasts under her shirt which she did not give him permission to do, according to the arrest report.

After the session, Garcia reportedly told the woman that he hadn’t performed a Tantric massage on other patients.

“The defendant told (the woman) that her body gave him permission to touch her,” according to the arrest report.

The woman said she never gave him permission to touch her in her private area and never consented to a Tantric massage.

The woman said she didn’t immediately disclose what happened to her relatives because they had just experienced a sudden death in the family. When she did tell them what happened, she decided to press charges.

Garcia was taken into custody on May 28th and charged with sexual battery.

On Thursday, a judge set bond at $50,000 and told Garcia he could only work on male patients, which is in line with state guidelines.