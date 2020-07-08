MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Mayor Dale Holness held a brief news conference on Wednesday afternoon to announce new measures to try to slow down the spread of the coronavirus in the county.

Mayor Holness said restaurants in the county would have to have no more than 6 people at a table and indoor dining must close by 10 p.m.

Businesses violating the order would have to close for 24 hours for the first violation and 72 hours for the second.

As far as vacation rentals, only those registered at those rentals can actually be there.

“We’ve seen a tremendous rise in the number of cases and an increase in the percentage of people testing positive. We have to do something to stem the increase,” said Holness.

“The issue of whether or not we close restaurants, we’re not going to close them. We’re going to require that each restaurant has no more than 6 people at a table and they close for in dining at 10 p.m. in the night.”

The new order also increases the consequences for businesses that don’t play by the rules.

“If we find an establishment who has violated the policy, they will be closed for 24 hours and each subsequent find of them violating will require 72 hours closure.”

Aside from restaurants, the emergency order also takes aim at vacation rentals.

“We know that many of these vacation rentals are being utilized as party places and the virus is being spread there. The requirement we have now is that only the people who have signed up to be in that vacation rental are to be there. No additional folks where you can have parties at these vacation rentals.”

The emergency order takes effect on at 12:01 a.m. on Friday morning.