MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An ultra marathon runner has finished her 150 mile run throughout Miami-Dade County.

Caryn Lubetsky, a 49-year-old mother of three, started on Sunday morning and ran the whole way through.

She finished in about 38 hours and 3 minutes on Monday night around 10 p.m.

Lubetsky decided to do this after a run after a marathon she had been registered for was canceled amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She wanted children battling cancer to know there are still people thinking of them too.

It’s a big milestone but she has already accomplished so many: she’s a nationally-ranked runner, a 2-time Iron Man finisher, and holds 2 Guinness World Records with her partner and friend, Kerry Gruson, a 72-year-woman who is quadriplegic.

In November 2018, Caryn and Kerry broke the world record for most triathlon races hauling another person completed in one month. In November 2019, the two broke another record for the fastest marathon pushing a woman in a wheelchair.

Caryn and Kerry met after the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013, where Caryn who had qualified was with her family at the finish line when the bombs went off.

Lubetsky’s longest before now had been 135 miles, which took about 33 hours and 42 minutes.

Lubetsky’s 150 mile run raised $12,000 for the Childhood Cancer Project.