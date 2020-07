BALTIMORE (CBSMiami/AP) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is from South Florida, announced he will hold his annual “Funday with LJ” event in Broward County, amid the state’s spike in coronavirus cases.

A flyer posted on Jackson’s Instagram page Monday says the third annual event will be held at McNair Park in his hometown of Pompano Beach.

The city’s website says social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people are currently not allowed.

The flyer, which says “come have some fun in the sun,” advertises flag football, and water slides among other activities. It also says adults must wear face masks, and a waiver must be signed for children to participate.

The announcement for the event comes more than a week after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a news conference that interactions among young people are driving the surge in confirmed cases.

In Broward County, where the event is scheduled to be held, there are more than 21,000 positive coronavirus cases and about 400 people have died from the virus, according to Florida’s Health department.

There are more than 200,000 coronavirus cases in the state, and about 3,800 Florida residents have died from the novel coronavirus, according to Florida’s Health department.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)