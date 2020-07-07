MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback and South Florida native Lamar Jackson has canceled his annual “Funday with LJ” event in Broward County, according to the Sun Sentinel.

A flyer posted on Jackson’s Instagram page Monday said the third annual event was to be held at McNair Park in his hometown of Pompano Beach.

However, the city’s website says social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people are currently not allowed.

Since Jackson didn’t want to have to turn anyone away due to the social distancing guidelines, he decided to cancel the event completely.

The flyer promoted “fun in the sun” with flag football, and water slides among other activities.

Nobody was going to be admitted without a face mask and waivers were going to be required for children to participate.

Florida is undergoing a surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases especially among young people.

Download The New CBS4 News App Here

In Broward County, where the event was scheduled to be held, there are more than 21,000 positive coronavirus cases and about 400 people have died from the virus, according to Florida’s Health department.

There are more than 200,000 coronavirus cases in the state, and about 3,800 Florida residents have died from the novel coronavirus, according to Florida’s Health department.