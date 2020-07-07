MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade and Broward got off to a dry start Tuesday morning, while the lower Keys saw some passing showers.

Temperatures were in the upper 70s and low 80s across the tri-county area.

Afternoon highs will climb to the low 90s and it will feel like the lower 100s before the rain rolls in the late morning around 11 a.m.

Scattered storms will move across parts of South Florida in the afternoon and evening. Some storms may turn strong and produce heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds.

Tuesday night will be warm with lows in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Mid to late week we will see more of the same and the weather pattern is not changing. Highs will continue in the low 90s and every day we will see scattered storms develop around midday and into the afternoon as deep tropical moisture will keep the atmosphere juicy and unsettled.

This weekend will likely be hotter with highs soaring to the low to mid-90s and spotty storms.

In the Tropics, the CBS4 Weather team is monitoring a low-pressure system moving inland over Georgia that has a medium potential of developing over the next five days as it moves to the northeast. Regardless of development, this disturbance will lead to some heavy rain across much of the southeastern U.S.