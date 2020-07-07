CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Major League Baseball, Miami Marlins, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Marlins will open their shortened season against Philadephia on July 24th.

That’s according to Major League Baseball which released its 60 game season on Monday night.

  • Download The New CBS4 News App Here

    • The Marlins will only be facing teams from the National League and American League East

    The team’s home opener will be July 27th against Baltimore.

    Other dates of interest include July 31st when they take on the defending champions Washington Nationals.

    They will end their season on September 27th in New York facing the Yankees.

    Comments