Comments
Download The New CBS4 News App Here
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Marlins will open their shortened season against Philadephia on July 24th.
That’s according to Major League Baseball which released its 60 game season on Monday night.
The Marlins will only be facing teams from the National League and American League East
The team’s home opener will be July 27th against Baltimore.
Other dates of interest include July 31st when they take on the defending champions Washington Nationals.
They will end their season on September 27th in New York facing the Yankees.
You must log in to post a comment.