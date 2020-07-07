MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez is revising his Emergency Order once again and will not shutdown gyms and fitness studios as originally announced on Monday.

In a Tweet Monday, Gimenez wrote, “I had a very productive virtual meeting just now with our medical experts and the County’s Wellness Group. We arrived at a compromise to keep gyms & fitness studios open. All doing activities inside must wear a mask or do strenuous training outside staying 10 feet apart w/outmask.”

I had a very productive virtual meeting just now with our medical experts and the County’s Wellness Group. We arrived at a compromise to keep gyms & fitness studios open. All doing activities inside must wear a mask or do strenuous training outside staying 10 feet apart w/outmask — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) July 7, 2020

Gimenez’ emergency order originally called for gyms to close again, along with restaurant indoor dining, ballrooms, banquet facilities, party venues and short-term rentals.

Outdoor dining, take-out and delivery will continue.

The Mayor is rolling back the reopenings due to a spike in positive COVID-19 cases and uptick in hospitalizations.

These closings will be effective Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade beaches reopened Tuesday morning after being shut down for the 4th of July weekend in an effort to curb the rising number of cases in South Florida.

Gimenez says the beaches will stay open for now but if social distancing is not practiced, he will have no choice but to close them again.

“We want to ensure that our hospitals continue to have the staffing necessary to save lives,” said Gimenez in a statement.

Various outdoor activities will remain open including condominium and hotel pools with strict social distancing and masks rules, as well as summer camps and child daycare centers with strict capacity limits, requiring masks and social distancing of at least 6 feet.

Office buildings, retail stores and grooming services will remain open for now.

The 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Countywide curfew will remain in force with exceptions for essential workers and for people who have a religious obligation.

The spike in COVID-19 cases, which involves 18- to 34-year-olds, began in mid-June. County medical experts say it is being caused by a number of factors, including young people going to congested places, indoors and outside, without taking precautions such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

Contributing to the positives in that age group, doctors say, were graduation parties, gatherings at restaurants that turned into packed parties in violation of the rules and street protests where people could not maintain social distancing and where not everyone was wearing facial coverings.

“We can tamp down the spread if everyone follows the rules, wears masks and stays at least six feet apart from others. I am counting on you, our 2.8 million residents, to stop the spread so that we can get back to opening our economy,” said Gimenez.

You can report violations by calling 305-4-POLICE. And if you don’t have to go out, remember, you are safer at home.