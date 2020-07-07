MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise across South Florida as the pandemic drags on, there are those still providing help for those who need it.

Many people are still out of work as some businesses remain closed or only operating at 50 percent capacity.

The City of Opa-locka and Feeding South Florida have been holding regular food distributions to help those in need. On Tuesday, the stage a drive-thru distribution at Sherbondy Park Pavilion.

“We are going to be here every Tuesday. We were one of the first cities to actually start doing this on a weekly basis. So, we will continue to do this as long as there is a need,” said city Commissioner Joseph Kelly.

Those distributions have helped thousands of families over the last three months.

In Hialeah, at Amelia Earhart Park, Miami-Dade County Animal Services hosted its fifth pet food drive-thru distribution so owners could feed their furry friends.

“We’re giving out dog and cat food to Miami-Dade County pet owners, to help them, give them some relief during this crisis. We know that they’re having a hard time putting food on their tables for their families and it’s no different for their furry family members. We want to make sure they’re healthy and they’re safe,” said Flora Beal with animal services.

With people relying on each other and helping those that need assistance, Kelly summed it up this way.

“It’s a wonderful feeling. The volunteers, the staff, to come out and help the community because we’re in this together, we’re in this together,” he said.