MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Much needed food distributions aren’t just for people, they are also for pets and their owners.

That is why Miami-Dade Animal Services is hosting its fifth drive-through pet food bank on Tuesday.

The pet food distribution event will take place July 7, from 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. or until supplies last at Amelia Earhart Park located at 401 East 65th Street in Hialeah.

They will be giving out dog and cat food.

Pet owners not only worry about being able to feed their families but also about feeding their pets,” said Animal Services Director Alex Muñoz. “We continue to hear from our community asking for assistance with pet food to help feed their furry family members because they are dealing with the financial stress of the pandemic. We are glad the Petco grant gives us the ability to give the help they need.”

The pet food distribution event is drive-through only for Miami-Dade County pet owners only.

Residents must wear masks or face coverings at all times during the pickup.

The dog and cat food distribution is made possible through a grant from the Petco Foundation as part of their Pledge to Save Pet Lives during the COVID-19 crisis.